Jorge eats at Jazz Fest 2018

Published on:
May 8th, 2018
Lagniappe as we all recover from the best 7 days in America (more commonly known as Jazz Fest)...
Some people say that Jazz Fest is more a food festival than a music festival. A typical Jazz Fest food booth has ~3 choices, so there are literally hundreds of food options and only 7 days a year to explore them. WWOZ's beloved Operations Director, Jorge Fuentes, worked on putting a dent in that bucket list, as these photos show. It's a hard job, but someone's gotta do it. Click on the photo below to see the whole series.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Previous
Next
Jorge Eats at Jazz Fest: Crawfish Bisque from Baquet’s Li’l Dizzy’s Café booth. Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com
Jorge eats at Jazz Fest - boudin balls on day 5 May 4, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com
Jorge eats at Jazz Fest - boudin balls on day 5 May 4, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com
Jorge Eats at Jazz Fest - jambalaya and fried chicken - day 7; May 6, 2018.
Jorge eats at Jazz Fest - Avocado Woo Woo - Sunday, May 6, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.
Jorge (Tries to) Eat at Jazz Fest Day 7 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com
Jorge Eats at Jazz Fest Day 7 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com
Jorge (Tries To) Eat at Jazz Fest Day 7 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com