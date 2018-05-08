Jorge eats at Jazz Fest 2018

Published on: May 8th, 2018

Lagniappe as we all recover from the best 7 days in America (more commonly known as Jazz Fest)...

Some people say that Jazz Fest is more a food festival than a music festival. A typical Jazz Fest food booth has ~3 choices, so there are literally hundreds of food options and only 7 days a year to explore them. WWOZ's beloved Operations Director, Jorge Fuentes, worked on putting a dent in that bucket list, as these photos show. It's a hard job, but someone's gotta do it. Click on the photo below to see the whole series.

Special thanks to Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee for capturing these moments for our special project!

Topic tags: 
Jazz Fest, Food, Photography
Related show host(s): 
Jorge Fuentes

