Terrance Osborne has designed five official Jazz Fest posters: two for Congo Square and three classic posters, including his iconic Trombone Shorty poster in 2012. In this Jazz Fest at 50 Flashback, find out who Terrance was excited to meet at the festival a few years ago-- the answer may surprise you!

If you like Terrance's art, check out his booth in the Congo Square African Marketplace at Jazz Fest!

