Louis Armstrong Centennial: Jazz Fest at 50 Time Capsule

Published on: April 9th, 2019

Louis Armstrong never played at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The last time he played in his hometown of New Orleans was at a 1968 event that was a precursor to Jazz Fest. Louis’s contributions to New Orleans have been acknowledged many times over the decades at Jazz Fest, but never so profoundly as in 2001, when Jazz Fest celebrated his 100th birthday. Find out more in this WWOZ Jazz Fest Time Capsule.

 

 See more from our Jazz Fest at 50 series

 

Thanks to these sponsors:

      

          

Special thanks to:

  

Topic tags: 
Jazz Fest, Jazz Fest at 50, Jazz Fest Time Capsules
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2019 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.