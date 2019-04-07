Louis Armstrong Centennial: Jazz Fest at 50 Time Capsule

Louis Armstrong never played at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The last time he played in his hometown of New Orleans was at a 1968 event that was a precursor to Jazz Fest. Louis’s contributions to New Orleans have been acknowledged many times over the decades at Jazz Fest, but never so profoundly as in 2001, when Jazz Fest celebrated his 100th birthday. Find out more in this WWOZ Jazz Fest Time Capsule.

