French Quarter Fest 2019 Lineup Announced

Published on: January 29th, 2019
The music lineup for the 2019 French Quarter Festival is out! This year's festival is April 11-14 at stages throughout the French Quarter. See frenchquarterfest.org for full information about the music, food, kids activities, and other offerings.
Day-by-day lineup is below, followed by our video highlights from last year's French Quarter Fest. We'll see you out there!
* indicates festival debut
Thursday, April 11
- Bag of Donuts
- Brass-A-Holics
- Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band
- Cha Wa
- Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
- Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band
- Darcy Malone and The Tangle
- Evan Christopher’s Clarinet Road
- Funk Monkey
- Galactic *
- Jon Cleary
- Juju Child & The Hypnotic Roots Band
- Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers
- Lil’ Glenn & Backatown *
- Mykia Jovan *
- New Breed Brass Band
- Otra
- Panorama Jazz Band
- Preservation All-Stars
- Rebirth Brass Band
- Sasha Masakowski and Art Market
- Stephanie Jordan
- The Blues Masters w/ “Big Al” Carson
- The DayWalkers*
- The Dukes Of Dixieland
- The Tin Men
- Tonya Boyd-Cannon
- Topsy Chapman and Solid Harmony
- Wendell Brunious
Friday, April 12
- Alex McMurray
- Ashlin Parker Quartet
- Audacity Brass Band
- Babineaux Sisters Band
- Banu Gibson
- Benny Grunch and the Bunch
- Big Frank & Lil Frank and the Dirty Old Men
- Buku Broux *
- Cameron Dupuy and The Cajun Troubadours *
- Cullen Landry and the Midnight Streetcar Band featuring Al “Carnival Time” Johnson
- Cupid & the Dance Party Express Band
- DeJan’s Olympia Brass Band
- Delfeayo Marsalis and The Uptown Jazz Orchestra
- Fredy Omar con su Banda
- G and The Swingin’ Gypsies
- Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue
- George Porter, Jr. & the Runnin’ Pardners
- Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans
- Jamal Batiste Band
- Jamey St Pierre
- Jeffery Broussard and The Creole Cowboys
- Joe Lastie’s New Orleans Sound
- John “Papa” Gros
- John Boutté
- Josh Benitez Band *
- Kumasi
- Lena Prima
- Leroy Jones & New Orleans’ Finest
- Lisa Amos
- Little Freddie King
- Lost Bayou Ramblers
- Luther Kent Jazz Quartet
- Mason Ruffner
- Mario Abney
- Nebula Rosa *
- New Orleans Nightcrawlers
- Orange Kellin’s New Orleans Deluxe Orchestra
- Ovi-G Froggies
- Papa Mali
- Partners N Crime & The Big Easy Band
- Quiana Lynell
- Steve Pistorius & the Southern Syncopators
- Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots
- TBC Brass Band
- The Iguanas
- The Nation of Gumbolia
- The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars
- The Original Pinettes Brass Band
- The Revealers
- The Soul Rebels
- The Vettes
- Tricia Boutté & Nordic Swing
- Valerie Sassyfras
- Wynton (aka Kevin Stylez) *
- Zoe K *
Saturday, April 13
- A2D2 Experience with Antoine Diel & Arséne DeLay**
- Al “Lil Fats” Jackson *
- Alfred Banks w/Live Band**
- Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory
- Amanda Ducorbier
- Andrew Duhon
- Biglemoi*
- Bill Summers & Jazalsa
- Blonde Roses*
- Carl LeBlanc
- Chance Bushman & The Ibervillianaires
- Charlie Halloran and the Quality 6
- Charmaine Neville
- Christian Serpas & Ghost Town
- Chucky “C” & Band *
- Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet
- Cyril Neville’s Swamp Funk
- Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders
- Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
- Egg Yolk Jubilee
- Ellis Marsalis Quintet
- Ever More Nest*
- Flow Tribe
- Frankie Boots*
- The French Connection *
- Gerald French and Friends
- Helen Gillet & Wazozo
- Higher Heights Reggae Band
- Homer A. Plessy Community School**
- Hot 8 Brass Band
- Hot Rod Lincoln
- The James Martin Band
- Jeremy Joyce *
- Keith Burnstein’s Kettle Black*
- Kim Carson & the Real Deal
- Lawrence Cotton Legendary Experience
- Leroy Jones’ Original Hurricane Brass Band
- Linnzi Zaorski
- Luna Mora**
- Lynn Drury
- Magnolia Sisters *
- Mark Brooks
- Mayumi Shara & New Orleans Jazz Letters
- Mia Borders
- Miss Sophie Lee
- Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles
- Muevelo
- Naydja CoJoe
- New Birth Brass Band
- New Orleans Classic Jazz Orchestra
- New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings
- New Orleans Suspects
- New Orleans Swamp Donkeys
- NOCCA Jazz Ensemble
- Patrice Fisher and Arpa
- Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show
- Richard “Piano” Scott and Friends
- Riverdale High School R-Project Brass Band *
- Rory Danger & the Danger Dangers
- Russell Welch Hot Quartet *
- Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush
- Scorpedos*
- Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs
- Some Like it Hot Traditional Jazz Band
- Storyville Stompers Brass Band
- Sullivan Dabney’s Muzik Jazz Band
- Susan Cowsill
- Sweet Olive String Band *
- Taylor Smith & The Roamin’ Jasmine*
- The Light Set *
- The Nayo Jones Experience
- The New Orleans Jazz Vipers
- The Ronnie Kole Show featuring John Perkins
- The Royal Teeth
- The Zion Harmonizers
- Them Ol Ghosts*
- Tim Laughlin
- Tom McDermott and His Jazz Hellions
- Tommy Sancton’s New Orleans Legacy Band
- Treme Brass Band
- Tricentennial High School Band *
- Troy Sawyer and the Elementz
- Walter “Wolfman” Washington and the Roadmasters
- Washboard Chaz Blues Trio
- Water Seed
- Waylon Thibodeaux Band
Sunday, April 14
- Alexandra Scott
- Alice Harte Middle School Band “The Heartbeat of the South” *
- Amanda Shaw
- Anaïs St. John
- Andrew Hall’s Society Brass Band
- Astral Project
- Aurora Nealand & The Royal Roses
- Bamboula 2000
- Beth Patterson
- Betty Winn and One-A-Chord
- Big 6 Brass Band *
- Big Chief Bo Dollis, Jr. & the Wild Magnolias
- Bon Bon Vivant
- Bonerama
- Borealis Rex *
- Bucktown All-Stars
- Calvin Johnson and Native Son
- Charlie Wooton’s Zydefunk
- Clive Wilson’s New Orleans Serenaders
- Cole Williams Band
- Creole String Beans
- Dancing at Dusk with Tom Saunders and the Tomcats
- Daria & The Hip Drops
- Dash Rip Rock
- Dave Ferrato
- Davis Rogan
- Debbie Davis and the Mesmerizers
- Don Jamison Heritage School of Music (Citywide)
- Doro Wat *
- Ecirb Müller’s Twisted Dixie
- Erica Falls
- Germaine Bazzle
- Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestras
- Honey Island Swamp Band
- Hot Club of New Orleans
- Irene Sage
- James Andrews
- James Rivers Movement *
- Jamil Sharif
- Jason Marsalis 21st Century Trad Band
- Jeremy Davenport
- Jesse Morrow Trio
- John Royen’s New Orleans Rhythm Band
- Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes
- Jumbo Shrimp Jazz Band
- Kid Simmons Jazz Band
- The Legendary Barbara Shorts
- Louis Ford and His New Orleans Flairs
- Love Evolution
- Luke Spurr Allen
- Lulu and the Broadsides (feat. Dayna Kurtz)**
- Luna Mora *
- Maggie Koerner
- MainLine
- Margie Perez
- Mike Harvey’s Hot Club
- Mikhala “Jazz Muffin” Iversen
- On The Levee Band
- Original Dixieland Jazz Band
- Palmetto Bug Stompers
- Papo y Son Mandao
- Paulin Brothers Jazz Band
- Rechelle Cook and the Regeneration Band
- Red Hot Brass Band
- Red Wolf Brass Band
- Rhodes Spedale & Live Jazz Group
- Ricardo Pascal and Orchestra
- Robin Barnes & The Fiyabirds
- Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters
- Sean Ardoin
- Shake Em’ Up Jazz Band
- Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band
- Shawan Rice *
- Soul Brass Band
- Stone Rabbits *
- Sweet Crude
- “Tango on Cello” featuring Dr. Jee Yeoun Ko and Friends
- Thais Clark & her JAZZsters
- The Daiquiri Queens *
- The Dixie Cups
- The Pfister Sisters
- The Quickening
- Tuba Skinny
- Wanda Rouzan and a Taste of New Orleans