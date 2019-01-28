French Quarter Fest 2019 Lineup Announced

The music lineup for the 2019 French Quarter Festival is out! This year's festival is April 11-14 at stages throughout the French Quarter. See frenchquarterfest.org for full information about the music, food, kids activities, and other offerings.

Day-by-day lineup is below, followed by our video highlights from last year's French Quarter Fest. We'll see you out there!

* indicates festival debut

Thursday, April 11

Bag of Donuts

Brass-A-Holics

Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band

Cha Wa

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band

Darcy Malone and The Tangle

Evan Christopher’s Clarinet Road

Funk Monkey

Galactic *

Jon Cleary

Juju Child & The Hypnotic Roots Band

Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers

Lil’ Glenn & Backatown *

Mykia Jovan *

New Breed Brass Band

Otra

Panorama Jazz Band

Preservation All-Stars

Rebirth Brass Band

Sasha Masakowski and Art Market

Stephanie Jordan

The Blues Masters w/ “Big Al” Carson

The DayWalkers*

The Dukes Of Dixieland

The Tin Men

Tonya Boyd-Cannon

Topsy Chapman and Solid Harmony

Wendell Brunious

Friday, April 12

Alex McMurray

Ashlin Parker Quartet

Audacity Brass Band

Babineaux Sisters Band

Banu Gibson

Benny Grunch and the Bunch

Big Frank & Lil Frank and the Dirty Old Men

Buku Broux *

Cameron Dupuy and The Cajun Troubadours *

Cullen Landry and the Midnight Streetcar Band featuring Al “Carnival Time” Johnson

Cupid & the Dance Party Express Band

DeJan’s Olympia Brass Band

Delfeayo Marsalis and The Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Fredy Omar con su Banda

G and The Swingin’ Gypsies

Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue

George Porter, Jr. & the Runnin’ Pardners

Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans

Jamal Batiste Band

Jamey St Pierre

Jeffery Broussard and The Creole Cowboys

Joe Lastie’s New Orleans Sound

John “Papa” Gros

John Boutté

Josh Benitez Band *

Kumasi

Lena Prima

Leroy Jones & New Orleans’ Finest

Lisa Amos

Little Freddie King

Lost Bayou Ramblers

Luther Kent Jazz Quartet

Mason Ruffner

Mario Abney

Nebula Rosa *

New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Orange Kellin’s New Orleans Deluxe Orchestra

Ovi-G Froggies

Papa Mali

Partners N Crime & The Big Easy Band

Quiana Lynell

Steve Pistorius & the Southern Syncopators

Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots

TBC Brass Band

The Iguanas

The Nation of Gumbolia

The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars

The Original Pinettes Brass Band

The Revealers

The Soul Rebels

The Vettes

Tricia Boutté & Nordic Swing

Valerie Sassyfras

Wynton (aka Kevin Stylez) *

Zoe K *

Saturday, April 13

A2D2 Experience with Antoine Diel & Arséne DeLay**

Al “Lil Fats” Jackson *

Alfred Banks w/Live Band**

Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory

Amanda Ducorbier

Andrew Duhon

Biglemoi*

Bill Summers & Jazalsa

Blonde Roses*

Carl LeBlanc

Chance Bushman & The Ibervillianaires

Charlie Halloran and the Quality 6

Charmaine Neville

Christian Serpas & Ghost Town

Chucky “C” & Band *

Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet

Cyril Neville’s Swamp Funk

Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

Egg Yolk Jubilee

Ellis Marsalis Quintet

Ever More Nest*

Flow Tribe

Frankie Boots*

The French Connection *

Gerald French and Friends

Helen Gillet & Wazozo

Higher Heights Reggae Band

Homer A. Plessy Community School**

Hot 8 Brass Band

Hot Rod Lincoln

The James Martin Band

Jeremy Joyce *

Keith Burnstein’s Kettle Black*

Kim Carson & the Real Deal

Lawrence Cotton Legendary Experience

Leroy Jones’ Original Hurricane Brass Band

Linnzi Zaorski

Luna Mora**

Lynn Drury

Magnolia Sisters *

Mark Brooks

Mayumi Shara & New Orleans Jazz Letters

Mia Borders

Miss Sophie Lee

Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles

Muevelo

Naydja CoJoe

New Birth Brass Band

New Orleans Classic Jazz Orchestra

New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings

New Orleans Suspects

New Orleans Swamp Donkeys

NOCCA Jazz Ensemble

Patrice Fisher and Arpa

Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show

Richard “Piano” Scott and Friends

Riverdale High School R-Project Brass Band *

Rory Danger & the Danger Dangers

Russell Welch Hot Quartet *

Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush

Scorpedos*

Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs

Some Like it Hot Traditional Jazz Band

Storyville Stompers Brass Band

Sullivan Dabney’s Muzik Jazz Band

Susan Cowsill

Sweet Olive String Band *

Taylor Smith & The Roamin’ Jasmine*

The Light Set *

The Nayo Jones Experience

The New Orleans Jazz Vipers

The Ronnie Kole Show featuring John Perkins

The Royal Teeth

The Zion Harmonizers

Them Ol Ghosts*

Tim Laughlin

Tom McDermott and His Jazz Hellions

Tommy Sancton’s New Orleans Legacy Band

Treme Brass Band

Tricentennial High School Band *

Troy Sawyer and the Elementz

Walter “Wolfman” Washington and the Roadmasters

Washboard Chaz Blues Trio

Water Seed

Waylon Thibodeaux Band

Sunday, April 14