French Quarter Fest 2019 Lineup Announced

Published on: January 29th, 2019

French Quarter Fest [Photo by Eli Mergel]
The music lineup for the 2019 French Quarter Festival is out! This year's festival is April 11-14 at stages throughout the French Quarter. See frenchquarterfest.org for full information about the music, food, kids activities, and other offerings. 

Day-by-day lineup is below, followed by our video highlights from last year's French Quarter Fest. We'll see you out there! 

* indicates festival debut

Thursday, April 11

  • Bag of Donuts
  • Brass-A-Holics
  • Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band
  • Cha Wa
  • Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
  • Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band
  • Darcy Malone and The Tangle
  • Evan Christopher’s Clarinet Road
  • Funk Monkey
  • Galactic *
  • Jon Cleary
  • Juju Child & The Hypnotic Roots Band
  • Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers
  • Lil’ Glenn & Backatown *
  • Mykia Jovan *
  • New Breed Brass Band
  • Otra
  • Panorama Jazz Band
  • Preservation All-Stars
  • Rebirth Brass Band
  • Sasha Masakowski and Art Market
  • Stephanie Jordan
  • The Blues Masters w/ “Big Al” Carson
  • The DayWalkers*
  • The Dukes Of Dixieland
  • The Tin Men
  • Tonya Boyd-Cannon
  • Topsy Chapman and Solid Harmony
  • Wendell Brunious

Friday, April 12

  • Alex McMurray
  • Ashlin Parker Quartet
  • Audacity Brass Band
  • Babineaux Sisters Band
  • Banu Gibson
  • Benny Grunch and the Bunch
  • Big Frank & Lil Frank and the Dirty Old Men
  • Buku Broux *
  • Cameron Dupuy and The Cajun Troubadours *
  • Cullen Landry and the Midnight Streetcar Band featuring Al “Carnival Time” Johnson
  • Cupid & the Dance Party Express Band
  • DeJan’s Olympia Brass Band
  • Delfeayo Marsalis and The Uptown Jazz Orchestra
  • Fredy Omar con su Banda
  • G and The Swingin’ Gypsies
  • Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue
  • George Porter, Jr. & the Runnin’ Pardners
  • Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans
  • Jamal Batiste Band
  • Jamey St Pierre
  • Jeffery Broussard and The Creole Cowboys
  • Joe Lastie’s New Orleans Sound
  • John “Papa” Gros
  • John Boutté
  • Josh Benitez Band *
  • Kumasi
  • Lena Prima
  • Leroy Jones & New Orleans’ Finest
  • Lisa Amos
  • Little Freddie King
  • Lost Bayou Ramblers
  • Luther Kent Jazz Quartet
  • Mason Ruffner
  • Mario Abney
  • Nebula Rosa *
  • New Orleans Nightcrawlers
  • Orange Kellin’s New Orleans Deluxe Orchestra
  • Ovi-G Froggies
  • Papa Mali
  • Partners N Crime & The Big Easy Band
  • Quiana Lynell
  • Steve Pistorius & the Southern Syncopators
  • Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots
  • TBC Brass Band
  • The Iguanas
  • The Nation of Gumbolia
  • The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars
  • The Original Pinettes Brass Band
  • The Revealers
  • The Soul Rebels
  • The Vettes
  • Tricia Boutté & Nordic Swing
  • Valerie Sassyfras
  • Wynton (aka Kevin Stylez) *
  • Zoe K *

Saturday, April 13

  • A2D2 Experience with Antoine Diel & Arséne DeLay**
  • Al “Lil Fats” Jackson *
  • Alfred Banks w/Live Band**
  • Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory
  • Amanda Ducorbier
  • Andrew Duhon
  • Biglemoi*
  • Bill Summers & Jazalsa
  • Blonde Roses*
  • Carl LeBlanc
  • Chance Bushman & The Ibervillianaires
  • Charlie Halloran and the Quality 6
  • Charmaine Neville
  • Christian Serpas & Ghost Town
  • Chucky “C” & Band *
  • Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet
  • Cyril Neville’s Swamp Funk
  • Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders
  • Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
  • Egg Yolk Jubilee
  • Ellis Marsalis Quintet
  • Ever More Nest*
  • Flow Tribe
  • Frankie Boots*
  • The French Connection *
  • Gerald French and Friends
  • Helen Gillet & Wazozo
  • Higher Heights Reggae Band
  • Homer A. Plessy Community School**
  • Hot 8 Brass Band
  • Hot Rod Lincoln
  • The James Martin Band
  • Jeremy Joyce *
  • Keith Burnstein’s Kettle Black*
  • Kim Carson & the Real Deal
  • Lawrence Cotton Legendary Experience
  • Leroy Jones’ Original Hurricane Brass Band
  • Linnzi Zaorski
  • Luna Mora**
  • Lynn Drury
  • Magnolia Sisters *
  • Mark Brooks
  • Mayumi Shara & New Orleans Jazz Letters
  • Mia Borders
  • Miss Sophie Lee
  • Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles
  • Muevelo
  • Naydja CoJoe
  • New Birth Brass Band
  • New Orleans Classic Jazz Orchestra
  • New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings
  • New Orleans Suspects
  • New Orleans Swamp Donkeys
  • NOCCA Jazz Ensemble
  • Patrice Fisher and Arpa
  • Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show
  • Richard “Piano” Scott and Friends
  • Riverdale High School R-Project Brass Band *
  • Rory Danger & the Danger Dangers
  • Russell Welch Hot Quartet *
  • Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush
  • Scorpedos*
  • Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs
  • Some Like it Hot Traditional Jazz Band
  • Storyville Stompers Brass Band
  • Sullivan Dabney’s Muzik Jazz Band
  • Susan Cowsill
  • Sweet Olive String Band *
  • Taylor Smith & The Roamin’ Jasmine*
  • The Light Set *
  • The Nayo Jones Experience
  • The New Orleans Jazz Vipers
  • The Ronnie Kole Show featuring John Perkins
  • The Royal Teeth
  • The Zion Harmonizers
  • Them Ol Ghosts*
  • Tim Laughlin
  • Tom McDermott and His Jazz Hellions
  • Tommy Sancton’s New Orleans Legacy Band
  • Treme Brass Band
  • Tricentennial High School Band *
  • Troy Sawyer and the Elementz
  • Walter “Wolfman” Washington and the Roadmasters
  • Washboard Chaz Blues Trio
  • Water Seed
  • Waylon Thibodeaux Band

Sunday, April 14

  • Alexandra Scott
  • Alice Harte Middle School Band “The Heartbeat of the South” *
  • Amanda Shaw
  • Anaïs St. John
  • Andrew Hall’s Society Brass Band
  • Astral Project
  • Aurora Nealand & The Royal Roses
  • Bamboula 2000
  • Beth Patterson
  • Betty Winn and One-A-Chord
  • Big 6 Brass Band *
  • Big Chief Bo Dollis, Jr. & the Wild Magnolias
  • Bon Bon Vivant
  • Bonerama
  • Borealis Rex *
  • Bucktown All-Stars
  • Calvin Johnson and Native Son
  • Charlie Wooton’s Zydefunk
  • Clive Wilson’s New Orleans Serenaders
  • Cole Williams Band
  • Creole String Beans
  • Dancing at Dusk with Tom Saunders and the Tomcats
  • Daria & The Hip Drops
  • Dash Rip Rock
  • Dave Ferrato
  • Davis Rogan
  • Debbie Davis and the Mesmerizers
  • Don Jamison Heritage School of Music (Citywide)
  • Doro Wat *
  • Ecirb Müller’s Twisted Dixie
  • Erica Falls
  • Germaine Bazzle
  • Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestras
  • Honey Island Swamp Band
  • Hot Club of New Orleans
  • Irene Sage
  • James Andrews
  • James Rivers Movement *
  • Jamil Sharif
  • Jason Marsalis 21st Century Trad Band
  • Jeremy Davenport
  • Jesse Morrow Trio
  • John Royen’s New Orleans Rhythm Band
  • Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes
  • Jumbo Shrimp Jazz Band
  • Kid Simmons Jazz Band
  • The Legendary Barbara Shorts
  • Louis Ford and His New Orleans Flairs
  • Love Evolution
  • Luke Spurr Allen
  • Lulu and the Broadsides (feat. Dayna Kurtz)**
  • Luna Mora *
  • Maggie Koerner
  • MainLine
  • Margie Perez
  • Mike Harvey’s Hot Club
  • Mikhala “Jazz Muffin” Iversen
  • On The Levee Band
  • Original Dixieland Jazz Band
  • Palmetto Bug Stompers
  • Papo y Son Mandao
  • Paulin Brothers Jazz Band
  • Rechelle Cook and the Regeneration Band
  • Red Hot Brass Band
  • Red Wolf Brass Band
  • Rhodes Spedale & Live Jazz Group
  • Ricardo Pascal and Orchestra
  • Robin Barnes & The Fiyabirds
  • Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters
  • Sean Ardoin
  • Shake Em’ Up Jazz Band
  • Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band
  • Shawan Rice *
  • Soul Brass Band
  • Stone Rabbits *
  • Sweet Crude
  • “Tango on Cello” featuring Dr. Jee Yeoun Ko and Friends
  • Thais Clark & her JAZZsters
  • The Daiquiri Queens *
  • The Dixie Cups
  • The Pfister Sisters
  • The Quickening
  • Tuba Skinny
  • Wanda Rouzan and a Taste of New Orleans
