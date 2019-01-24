Quiana Lynell: Opening the Vaults for Jazz Fest at 50

Tune in Friday at 5p as we Open the Vaults on past Jazz Fest performances! This week, we're airing Quiana Lynell & Lush Life Band's May 4, 2017 performance in the WWOZ Jazz Tent as part of our Jazz Fest at 50 series. Performers include:

Quiana Lynell - vocals

Daniel Mienecke - piano and keys

Simon Lott - drums

David Pulphus - bass

Ashlin Parker - trumpet

Arthur Raymond Jr - congas

David L. Harris, trombone

Hear it starting at 5p on Friday, January 24 on Jazz From The French Market with host Father Ron!