Quiana Lynell: Opening the Vaults for Jazz Fest at 50

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: January 24th, 2019

906 Quiana Lynell & the Lush Life Band [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]

Quiana Lynell & the Lush Life Band [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]
Quiana Lynell & the Lush Life Band in the Jazz Tent 2017 [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]

Tune in Friday at 5p as we Open the Vaults on past Jazz Fest performances! This week, we're airing Quiana Lynell & Lush Life Band's May 4, 2017 performance in the WWOZ Jazz Tent as part of our Jazz Fest at 50 series. Performers include:

Quiana Lynell - vocals
Daniel Mienecke - piano and keys
Simon Lott - drums
David Pulphus - bass
Ashlin Parker - trumpet
Arthur Raymond Jr - congas
David L. Harris, trombone

Hear it starting at 5p on Friday, January 24 on Jazz From The French Market with host Father Ron! 

