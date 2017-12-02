Best of 'OZ 2017: Quiana Lynell 'Hip Shakin' Mama'

Published on: December 13th, 2017

Over the coming weeks, we're featuring WWOZ's top videos of 2017! This one is from Quiana Lynell's in-studio performance on March 20, 2017 during our Spring Pledge Drive. We have more live performances in our studio during our pledge drives than any other time of year and we're always happy to bring the best of New Orleans to our listeners. 

In November, Quiana won the sixth annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Here, she performs Irma Thomas's 'Hip Shakin' Mama.' 

Topic tags: 
Film/Video
WWOZ
