'Seeing Music' documentary series launches Feb. 5

The New Orleans Film Society (NOFS) announced a new music documentary series titled Seeing Music, which celebrates New Orleans’ hometown heroes by showcasing films by and about New Orleans musicians. Three screenings on February 5th, March 14th, and April 11th will be held in Freda Lupin Memorial Hall at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), all followed by conversations with musicians and filmmakers.

The first film of the series is WWOZ's own Closeup: Tank & the Bangas. The screening will be followed by a conversation with Tank and the Bangas and WWOZ's Video Director, Charlie Steiner. The conversation will be moderated by musician, actor, and WWOZ show host Derrick Freeman. See the trailer below.