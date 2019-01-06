2019 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

The Carnival season is upon us! Here's the parade schedule for 2019:
Sunday, January 6
6p Joan of Arc - French Quarter
7p Phunny Phorty Phellows - St. Charles streetcar route
7:05p Funky Uptown Krewe - St. Charles streetcar route
7:30p Society Des Champs Elysée - downtown streetcar route
Saturday, February 9
7p Chewbacchus
Friday, February 15
7p Krewe Boheme - Marigny/French Quarter
Saturday, February 16
6:30p Krewe du Vieux - Marigny/French Quarter
7p krewedelusion - Marigny/French Quarter
Sunday, February 17
4:30p 'tit Rex - Marigny
Friday, February 22
2p Krewe du Canaval - Armstrong Park
3p Krewe of Cork - French Quarrter
6p Oshun - Uptown
6:30p Cleopatra - Uptown
Saturday, February 23
11:45a Mystic Knights of Adonis - Westbank
1p Krewe of Pontchartrain - Uptown
followed by Krewe of Choctaw
followed by Krewe of Freret
5:30p Knights of Sparta - Uptown
followed by Krewe of Pygmalion
Sunday, February 24
11a Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale
followed by Krewe of Carrollton
followed by Krewe of King Arthur
followed by Krewe of ALLA
2p Krewe of Barkus - French Quarter
Wednesday, February 27
6:30p Krewe of Druids - Uptown
7p Mystic Krewe of Nyx - Uptown
Thursday, February 28
5:30p Knights of Babylon - Uptown
6:15p Knights of Chaos - Uptown
6:30p Muses - Uptown
Friday, March 1
11:30a Krewe of Bosom Buddies - French Quarter
6p Krewe of Hermes - Uptown
6:30p Krewe d'Etat - Uptown
7p Morpheus - Uptown
Saturday, March 2
10:45a Krewe of NOMTOC - Westbank
11a Krewe of Iris - Uptown
11a Krewe of Tucks - Uptown
4:15p Endymion - Mid-City
Sunday, March 3
11a Krewe of Okeanos - Uptown
11:45a Krewe of Mid-City - Uptown
12p Thoth - Uptown
5:15p Bacchus - Uptown
Monday, March 4
2p Red Beans - Marigny/Treme
2p Dead Beans - Midcity/Bayou St. John
5:15p Proteus - Uptown
6p Orpheus - Uptown
Tuesday, March 5
8a Zulu - Uptown
10a Rex - Uptown
followed by Elks
followed by Crescent City