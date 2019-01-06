2019 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

The Carnival season is upon us! Here's the parade schedule for 2019:

Sunday, January 6

6p Joan of Arc - French Quarter

7p Phunny Phorty Phellows - St. Charles streetcar route

7:05p Funky Uptown Krewe - St. Charles streetcar route

7:30p Society Des Champs Elysée - downtown streetcar route

Saturday, February 9

7p Chewbacchus

Friday, February 15

7p Krewe Boheme - Marigny/French Quarter

Saturday, February 16

6:30p Krewe du Vieux - Marigny/French Quarter

7p krewedelusion - Marigny/French Quarter

Sunday, February 17

4:30p 'tit Rex - Marigny

Friday, February 22

2p Krewe du Canaval - Armstrong Park

3p Krewe of Cork - French Quarrter

6p Oshun - Uptown

6:30p Cleopatra - Uptown

Saturday, February 23

11:45a Mystic Knights of Adonis - Westbank

1p Krewe of Pontchartrain - Uptown

followed by Krewe of Choctaw

followed by Krewe of Freret

5:30p Knights of Sparta - Uptown

followed by Krewe of Pygmalion

Sunday, February 24

11a Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale

followed by Krewe of Carrollton

followed by Krewe of King Arthur

followed by Krewe of ALLA

2p Krewe of Barkus - French Quarter

Wednesday, February 27

6:30p Krewe of Druids - Uptown

7p Mystic Krewe of Nyx - Uptown

Thursday, February 28

5:30p Knights of Babylon - Uptown

6:15p Knights of Chaos - Uptown

6:30p Muses - Uptown

Friday, March 1

11:30a Krewe of Bosom Buddies - French Quarter

6p Krewe of Hermes - Uptown

6:30p Krewe d'Etat - Uptown

7p Morpheus - Uptown

Saturday, March 2

10:45a Krewe of NOMTOC - Westbank

11a Krewe of Iris - Uptown

11a Krewe of Tucks - Uptown

4:15p Endymion - Mid-City

Sunday, March 3

11a Krewe of Okeanos - Uptown

11:45a Krewe of Mid-City - Uptown

12p Thoth - Uptown

5:15p Bacchus - Uptown

Monday, March 4

2p Red Beans - Marigny/Treme

2p Dead Beans - Midcity/Bayou St. John

5:15p Proteus - Uptown

6p Orpheus - Uptown

Tuesday, March 5

8a Zulu - Uptown

10a Rex - Uptown

followed by Elks

followed by Crescent City