5 things to know for 12/28 - 1/3

1) Happy New Year! There are a ton of fantastic and festive New Year's Eve events happening around the city, including Galactic at Tipitina's, Jon Cleary at Chickie Wah Wah, Tuba Skinny and Hot 8 at d.b.a., Rebirth at the Howlin' Wolf, Soul Rebels at Maison, Naughty Professor at the Maple Leaf, and Boyfriend at One Eyed Jack's. Check out the full listings on the WWOZ Livewire. Now get out there to support and enjoy some live, local music!

2) Celebration in the Oaks closes out the season on New Year's Day. Enjoy the lights and rides! They're open every night until then, except New Year's Eve.

3) The City of New Orleans is ending 2018, our tricentennial year, with a BANG. Four fireworks shows are planned for around the city:

- 8:30p at Read Blvd. near I-10

- 9:30p at City Park's Big Lake near the New Orleans Museum of Art

- 10:30p from barges on the Mississippi River between Napoleon and Jefferson

- midnight from barges between the French Quarter and Algiers

4) It's been a great year for WWOZ. In retrospect, see our year in 150 photos, 18 videos, the top new releases of 2018 as chosen by WWOZ show hosts, and see our entire collection of Tricentennial Music Moments, our yearlong feature about the stories and people who shaped the Crescent City.

5) Lady and Men Rollers are stepping out on the last Sunday of the year! Get the route sheet for this second line parade and hear Action Jackson's interview with Ms. Linda the YaKaMein Lady and president of the Lady Rollers at WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets.