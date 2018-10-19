5 things to know for 10/19 - 10/25

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: October 19th, 2018

Cyril Neville [Photo by Kichea S. Burt]

Cyril Neville [Photo by Kichea S. Burt]
Cyril Neville [Photo by Kichea S. Burt]

1) If you love WWOZ yearround, now is the time to give back! It's our Fall Membership Drive and every member makes a difference for us. Join WWOZ now and we'll send you a cool thank you gift, plus a card for discounts at local businesses, both brick-and-mortar and online. Join us and become a member! And tune in all week long to hear the fantastic live performances happening in our studio. We've already welcomed Seva Venet, Robert Walter, Anders Osborne, Joy Orleans, and Mark Turner/Ethan Iverson Duo. See the recent video streams here. LOTS more coming up!

2) The 2018 New Orleans Film Fest continues this week. It's another groundbreaking year for the Oscar-qualifying festival, with 60% of films by female directors and 54% by directors of color-- and 80% from either a female director or director of color-- making it the most diverse lineup in the festival's history. The Funeral Band and Lily Keber's Buckjumping will make their world debuts on Sunday. A Man and His Trumpet: the Leroy Jones Story will be screened Wednesday at 3:30p.

3) The NOLA Mac & Cheese Fest is happening Saturday from 11a-6:30p at Armstrong Park. Entry is free, and there will be live performances from New Breed Brass Band, Kumasi Afrobeat Orchestra, Jonathan Long, and more. 

4) Trombone Shorty is back and hosting his Hometown Threauxdown at Champion's Square on Saturday from 5-11p. Performers include the man himself with his band Orleans Avenue, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Mannie Fresh, plus special guests Juvenile, Partners-N-Crime, and more.

5) There's a big bash to celebrate Cyril Neville's 70th birthday at the Civic on Sunday! The Uptown Ruler is making 70 years young and he wants to celebrate with music for a cause. Proceeds from the event will go to 2 organizations that are near and dear to his heart, Adinkra Nola and Sticking Up For Children. Performers include Irma Thomas, Erica Falls, John Boutte, Davell Crawford, James Andrews, and many more of the biggest names in New Orleans music! 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2018 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.