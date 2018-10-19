5 things to know for 10/19 - 10/25

3) The NOLA Mac & Cheese Fest is happening Saturday from 11a-6:30p at Armstrong Park. Entry is free, and there will be live performances from New Breed Brass Band, Kumasi Afrobeat Orchestra, Jonathan Long, and more.
4) Trombone Shorty is back and hosting his Hometown Threauxdown at Champion's Square on Saturday from 5-11p. Performers include the man himself with his band Orleans Avenue, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Mannie Fresh, plus special guests Juvenile, Partners-N-Crime, and more.
5) There's a big bash to celebrate Cyril Neville's 70th birthday at the Civic on Sunday! The Uptown Ruler is making 70 years young and he wants to celebrate with music for a cause. Proceeds from the event will go to 2 organizations that are near and dear to his heart, Adinkra Nola and Sticking Up For Children. Performers include Irma Thomas, Erica Falls, John Boutte, Davell Crawford, James Andrews, and many more of the biggest names in New Orleans music!