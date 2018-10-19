5 things to know for 10/19 - 10/25

1) If you love WWOZ yearround, now is the time to give back! It's our Fall Membership Drive and every member makes a difference for us. Join WWOZ now and we'll send you a cool thank you gift, plus a card for discounts at local businesses, both brick-and-mortar and online. Join us and become a member! And tune in all week long to hear the fantastic live performances happening in our studio. We've already welcomed Seva Venet, Robert Walter, Anders Osborne, Joy Orleans, and Mark Turner/Ethan Iverson Duo. See the recent video streams here. LOTS more coming up!

2) The 2018 New Orleans Film Fest continues this week. It's another groundbreaking year for the Oscar-qualifying festival, with 60% of films by female directors and 54% by directors of color-- and 80% from either a female director or director of color-- making it the most diverse lineup in the festival's history. The Funeral Band and Lily Keber's Buckjumping will make their world debuts on Sunday. A Man and His Trumpet: the Leroy Jones Story will be screened Wednesday at 3:30p.