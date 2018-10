It was another beautiful day for blues and barbecue in Lafayette Square! Here are the full sets from Day 3 of Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest, as captured by WWOZ, from The Wanting, Uncle Nef, Kenny Brown, Papa Mali, Keeshea Pratt Band, Henry Gray with Terrance Simien & Lil Buck Sinegal, Cookie McGee, and Don Bryant and Percy Wiggins with the Bo-Keys.