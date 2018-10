It was a beautiful day for blues and barbecue in Lafayette Square! Here are the full sets from Day 2 of Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest, as captured by WWOZ. Ed Wills & Blues 4 Sale, Washboard Chaz Blues Trio, Mem Shannon & the Membership, John Papa Gros, Reverend John Wilkins, Shemekia Copeland, and Walter Wolfman Washington. We'll be back tomorrow with more at 90.7 FM and our website, live!