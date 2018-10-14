Henry Butler memorial second line to be held 10/21

Carrie Booher
Published on: October 14th, 2018

New Orleans piano great Henry Butler passed away July 2, 2018, and a second line in his honor will be held on Sunday, October 21. Led by the New Orleans Nightcrawlers, the parade will start at 6p at the Funky Butt club site and end at Snug Harbor on Frenchmen, where a memorial concert will take place. Scheduled performers include Davell Crawford, Tom McDermott, Josh Paxton, Larry Sieberth, and more. 

The route:

START Funky Butt Club site (714 N. Rampart)

TURN onto St. Ann at old Donna's Bar & Grill (800 N. Rampart)

LEFT onto Chartres

RIGHT onto Esplanade to the start of Frenchmen

STOP Station 9 Firehouse

END Snug Harbor

In Memoriam
