Marc Stone celebrates 25 years of music in New Orleans

Marc Stone is celebrating 25 years of music in New Orleans with three shows this weekend.

He'll be joined by Chuck Campbell. Catch them Friday starting at 7:30p at Little Gem Saloon, along with John Mooney; Saturday starting at 11p at the Maple Leaf, along with Walter Wolfman Washington, Marilyn Barbarbin, and Reggie Scanlan; and Sunday starting at 8p at Three Keys at Ace Hotel for the "Sunday Blues and Boogie Launch Party" with Benny Turner and Ari Teitel.

Tune into the New Orleans Music Show Friday around 11a for a special sneak preview!