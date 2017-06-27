New music spotlight: Marc Stone

Blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter Marc Stone and his band's most recent release, Live In Europe, opens with a studio single entitled “Digitized”–an upbeat, bluesy “swamp romp” that juxtaposes punchy slide guitar over a message about the soullessness of people consumed in their smartphones. Stone (vocals and guitar) is aided by an all-star roster for the studio single, featuring Alvin Youngblood Heart (harmonica), Terry Scott, Jr. (cajón and kick drums), Mike Dillon (congas, bongo, tambourine, shakers, bells), Richard Moten (upright bass), Marilynn Barbarin, Papa Mali, and Deanna Bernard (backing vocals). The opening single leads into a night of electrifying blues recorded in Austria of last July.

Live In Europe captures Marc Stone and company in fine form, as the band combines bluesy rock and roll, swampy dispositions, and funky grooves that lead into some hot and heavy jams. “Way Back Home” brings a familiar Cajun boogie that's new to the Austrian audience. Centered on this tight-grooving guitar riff, this blues number finds its peak during alternating solos from pianist Christof Waibel and Stone.

“I’m A Rock” is another fierce and energetic track which combine funky guitar rhythms with the punchy soul of the organ to complement Stone’s explosive playing before leading into an extensive funky drum and bass breakdown. The organ sails and wails as Stone sits back and lets the different components stew together before bringing it all together for a final chorus. The psychedelic guitar swirls of “Pterodactyl” are complemented nicely with Terry Scott, Jr.’s sporadic, but rhythmic drumming to create an interesting exploratory sonic palate, but it doesn’t get derailed. Stone comes back to earth with a “Liza Jane” tease on guitar before the band transitions into the lightning fast, bluesy “Lights Out”.

Live In Europe concludes with a captivating rendition of John Mooney’s “Sacred Ground.” Stone puts his Supro slide guitar to work with his fiery, virtuoso-esque domination of the slide guitar and his bright voice shine on top of the warm, but sharp organ, bouncy drum shuffle, and booming bass for a strong and energetic ending to the performance.

Overall, Live In Europe is a strong performance of powerful, energetic, and captivating blues in which each musician shines and brings something fresh and unique to each track. Live In Europe allows Marc Stone to slay his Stratocaster and slide guitar and stand out among his stellar backing band, while simultaneously spreading the culture of down home blues and unique blend of swampy rock and roll.

Live In Europe is available on CD and mp3 from Bandcamp and Louisiana Music Factory. For more information about Marc Stone, visit his website.

