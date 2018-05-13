5 things to know for 5/18 - 5/24

1) It's Bayou Boogaloo time! Break out the kayaks and float into this 3-day festival along the banks of Bayou St. John (Friday-Sunday). This year's performers include Marc Broussard (pictured; headlining Friday night), Deacon John, Leo Nocentelli & the Funkin' Truth, Paa Kow, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, and Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes.

2) It's West Fest (Westbank Super Sunday) this weekend! It's going down 1-6p at McDonough Park. Get all the details, plus interviews with Big Chief Kevin Turner of Creole Cheveyos, Troy Young of Algiers Warriors, and Kendell Trepagnier of The Black Eagles at Takin' It To The Streets. And find out more on one of the tribes who will be out at this Mardi Gras Indian event by checking out Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee's rich piece on The Wild Opelousas, a new grassroots tribe that's grown straight out of a Westbank charter school.

3) The New Orleans Jazz Museum will be hosting 300 Years of Musical Influences as part of the opening night of the New Orleans International Guitar Festival on Tuesday, May 22 at 7p. The night will feature performances from Javier Olando, Steve Masakowski, and Geovane Santos. The festival will run through May 26.

4) Two clubs are stepping out on Sunday! Hit up second line Sunday with Divine Ladies or Zulu on Sunday. More info, including route sheets, available at Takin' It To The Streets.

5) Tipitina's Foundation Free Fridays relaunches this week with a concert from The New Orleans Suspects and Noisewater. The weekly concert series happens at Tipitina's every Friday this summer. Shows start at 10p.