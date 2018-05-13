2018 Bayou Boogaloo: May 18-20

The 2018 Midcity Bayou Boogaloo is happening Friday, May 18 through Sunday, May 20. This year's performers include Marc Broussard, Deacon John, Leo Nocentelli & the Funkin' Truth, Paa Kow, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, and Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes. Find the full lineup, including the day-by-day schedule on each stage at the Bayou Boogaloo website.

The festival, which happens along Bayou St. John, remains free until 3p each day. Patrons who arrive after 3p will have to pay a $5 admission charge on Friday and $10 on Saturday and Sunday. Children under 12 are free all day.

Over 30,000 people attended last year. This year's event will take place on four stages. The festival also features an arts market with over 60 regional artists, a Family Village with games and activities for kids, food from 30+ local restaurants and caterers, plus activities to take advantange of the Boogaloo's unique location along the bayou-- paddling, biking, yoga, and more.

For full info, check out thebayouboogaloo.com.