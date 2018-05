Tune in Thursday night 7-10p as DJ Swamp Boogie sits in for George Ingmire on the Blues and R&B show! He'll welcome special guest Cedric Burnside to discuss his forthcoming new release on Single Lock Records (his first major label release). We'll premiere a few tracks.

DJs Music Man Miles (Los Angeles, Funky Sole and the band Breakestra) and Shane Love (New Orleans) will also be in to celebrate James Brown on the day of his birth (today!).