Video: interview with Cedric Burnside

This is a newly launched, ongoing series of interviews with musicians from the Gulf South. This project sprung from my passion for music, and my conversations with the many musicians featured during my radio programs.

Featured in this video is Cedric Burnside, the grandson of the late R.L. Burnside, who was incredibly influential as a Hill Country Bluesman, from Holly Springs, MS. The video was filmed on the banks of the Mississippi River in New Orleans, LA in October 2017.

Cedric discusses his life and passion for carrying on the Hill Country Style, and sharing this music wth a world wide audience. Many OZ listeners will recognize Cedric as a Grammy nominated musician known for his high energy drumming with his band and collaborations with musicians at festivals in New Orleans and throughout the world. Most recently, Cedric has been perfecting his guitar playing and songwriting in the Hill Country Style.

