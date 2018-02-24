Culu and N'Kafu African Dance Ensembles at Congo Square Rhythms Fest

One of the best parts of the Congo Square Rhythms Fest are the talented and vibrant dance groups who continue the highly meaningful dance traditions at this historic site. This year, the dancers will be heavily featured on Sunday, March 4, from 12 - 1:30p. Check out the Culu & N'Kafu African Dance Ensembles who performed at the festival in 2016.

This free festival celebrates the many traditions that trace back to Congo Square, including brass bands, Mardi Gras Indians and the music from Africa, the Caribbean, and the Gulf South. It will be happening Saturday and Sunday this week, at Congo Square inside of Armstrong Park.