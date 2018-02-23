5 things to know for 2/23 - 3/1

1) Live broadcasts coming up! On Tuesday, February 27, the students from KIPP Believe Jazz Band will come to WWOZ for the February edition of School Groove. Hear these talented young people around noon. And on Wednesday, February 28, we'll be welcoming Rebirth Brass Band into the studio for a live performance around noon, and Ghalia & Mama's Boys will join us on Sittin' At The Crossroads With Big D that same afternoon around 3p. All of these performances will also be live video streamed on our website and on Facebook.

2) Sync Up Conference returns this Wednesday, February 28 with a new topic and a new panel discussion starting at 5:30p at the Jazz & Heritage Center.

Keynote Interview: Music manager Elliot Roberts in conversation with Tom Petty biographer Warren Zanes

Panel Discussion: Booking a Tour: Where to start. Do’s and don’ts.

Presenters: Tavia Osbey, manager, Tank and the Bangas; Mousa Hamdan, manager, Curren$y, Corner Boy P., T.Y.; Paul Sanchez, performing artist; Lou Hill, band leader, Water Seed

If you can't make it in person, we'll be video streaming it on our website and on Facebook.

3) Arthur "Mr. Okra" Robinson passed away last week at the age of 74. His funeral and second line will be held this Sunday. There will be a walk through funeral from 1-3p at the Marigny Opera House. The second line will follow, making its way from the Marigny Opera House to BJ's.

4) The Vietnamese New Year Festival is happening February 23-25 at Mary Queen of Vietnam Church - Giáo Xứ Maria Nữ Vương Việt Nam. Food, music, and more!

5) Two notable shows this week: John Sinclair is in town and performing at the Old U.S. Mint with Carlo Ditta's Orleans Records All-Stars. Catch them on Friday, February 23 at 8p. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah continues his run at the Contemporary Arts Center with a show on Friday night and another on Saturday.