5 things to know for 2/16 - 2/22

1) The application deadline for the Jazz & Heritage Foundation's Class Got Brass contest is Friday, February 16 at 5p. Schools will compete for up to $10,000 in prize money at this year's Congo Square Fest, happening March 3-4.

2) Astral Project will be performing two free shows at the Jazz & Heritage Foundation on Saturday, February 17, at 8p and 9:30p. If you can't make it in person, WWOZ will be live video streaming from the earlier show.

3) The French Quarter Fest lineup announcement is coming on Tuesday, February 20 at 10a! All eyes on wwoz.org as we'll have your first peeks at the 2018 French Quarter Fest lineup-- there are sure to be some treats in there! French Quarter Fest is happening April 12-15.

4) Treme Sidewalk Steppers are stepping out on Sunday and it's gonna be a good one! Trombone Shorty is king and other special guests are set to join the Treme Sidewalk Steppers in their annual second line. Get the route sheet and hear the interview at WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets.

5) Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah will begin a 3-night stint at the Contemporary Arts Center on Wednesday, February 21. We've got a ticket giveaway on our Instagram. Enter to win!