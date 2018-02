Two special shows from Ol' Man River this week! He'll be subbing for Hazel the Delta Rambler on Sunday, February 11 from 10a-12p. "The show will be very festive so please tune in," he says.

Then, in his regular slot on Monday, 6-9a, he will welcome the Big Chief and Spy Boy of the Creole Wild West Mardi Gras Indian tribe. It's also Lundi Gras, of course! They will be on around 8a.

Both shows will be available on our 2-week archive after they air.