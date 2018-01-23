King Cake for Everyone!

Are you one of those people who just can't seem to get their fill of King Cake? If so, relax: there are any number of ways to get more King Cake into your life this carnival season.
For instance, you can make your own. Here's variety of King Cake recipes:
King Cake with cream cheese cinnamon filling
Galette des Rois (French-Style King Cake)
Southern Living's traditional King Cake
It's also possible to King Cake-ize other foods, as these recipes demonstrate.
If you're more into instant gratification, or you're kitchen-challenged and looking to buy a King Cake, check out one of these guides:
Nola.com's annual King Cake guide
If you'd like to combine your King Cake experience with another carnival tradition, the imbibing of adult beverges, you're in luck. It turns out there' a surprising world of King Cake coctails out there.
WWOZ's Bill DeTurk's has an original King Cake cocktail recipe
Finally, if you like to wear your King Cake (and we're not talking about sloppy eaters), check out the variety of King Cake tee shirts out there.