One of the best parts of our membership drives is the plethora of live music we have in the studio. Take a look back at Haruka Kikuchi's performance at WWOZ last October, one of forty performances we had in an 11-day span! Haruka is a New Orleans trombonist by way of Tokyo. Since arriving in New Orleans a few years ago, she's played with Kermit Ruffins, Gerald French (as seen on drums here), Cha Wa, and many others.