5 things to know for 1/5 - 1/11

1) Epiphany! The 2018 Carnival season begins on Saturday with traditional Twelfth Night festivities from Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc, Phunny Phorty Phellows, Society Des Champs Elysee, and more. See this year's full parade schedule here. The first day of the Tricentennial Carnival Season will also kick off with Mardi Gras themed fireworks on the river at 9p.

2) The Backstreet Cultural Museum is hosting an open Mardi Gras Indian practice on Twelfth Night from 6-9p. Invited guests include members of White Cloud Hunter, Flaming Arrow, the Yellow Pocahontas, the Creole Osceola, the Northside Skull and Bone Gang, Baby Dolls, and Fi Yi Yi and the Mandingo Warriors. Check out more on the Backstreet Cultural Museum.

3) The first annual New Orleans Tamale Festival is also happening Saturday from noon to 6p at Poor Boy's Bar (1328 St. Bernard). There will be tamales from vendors across the city, a tamale eating competition, and live music from Margie Perez, The Iguanas, and Armando Leduc Y Salsa Royale.

4) A new exhibit featuring the work of female Mardi Gras Indians, Baby Dolls, and Social Aid & Pleasure Club Members is opening at the Main Branch of the New Orleans Public Library. The intricate beadwork and ceremonial attire from these culture bearers will be on display January 7 through March 24.

5) The Danny Barker Banjo and Guitar Festival returns to stages and schools across the city on Tuesday, January 9 and runs through January 14. The mission of this unique festival is to showcase and highlight the many contributions and accomplishments of NEA Jazz Master Danny Barker: musician, singer, songwriter, raconteur extraordinaire and author – who played guitar and banjo with many top jazz artists over the course of his 70 year plus career. The festival will again offer a mix of school clinics, workshops, panel discussions, interviews, films, and live music performances at a variety of venues. More details available at Danny Barker Fest 2018.