New library exhibit: Queens, Baby Dolls, and Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: December 31st, 2017

906 Creole Wild West Tribal Queen Bee and Guardians of the Flame Maroon Queen Cherice Harrison-Nelson [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]

Creole Wild West Tribal Queen Bee and Guardians of the Flame Maroon Queen Cherice Harrison-Nelson [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]
Creole Wild West Tribal Queen Bee and Guardians of the Flame Maroon Queen Cherice Harrison-Nelson [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]

A new exhibition of photographs and ceremonial attire of women who participate in the community-based customs of the Black Masking/Mardi Gras Indian, Baby Doll, and Social Aid & Pleasure Club traditions will be on display at the Main Library Branch (219 Loyola Ave) from January 7 - March 24, 2018. 

While African-American men’s roles in the indigenous ritual procession traditions go back over a century, the vital role of women is not as widely known. This exhibit illustrates a historical overview of the pride and work involved in preparing for the neighborhood processions that bring beauty and pride to New Orleans. This is documented through photographs and the ceremonial attire of these women. 

The exhibit was organized by Queen Cherice Harrison-Nelson and curated by Herreast J. Harrison.

More information on the exhibit is available here.

Mardi Gras Indians, Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs
Takin' It to the Streets
WWOZ
