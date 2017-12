We're featuring WWOZ's top videos of 2017! This short video is a tribute to Ooh Poo Pah Doo Bar, which closed in April 2017 after a well-loved 3 1/2 year run. The video was filmed on August 15, 2016 at one of James Andrews' regular Monday night shows. A number of Baby Dolls were in the house. Owner Judy Hill, daughter of Jessie Hill (singer of the hit 'Ooh Poo Pah Doo'), is featured in the video, as well.