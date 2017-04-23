Ooh Poo Pah Doo tribute

Since it opened 3 1/2 years ago, Ooh Poo Pah Doo has been more than a bar and music venue-- it's served as a community center for residents, musicians, and other cultural bearers of the 6th Ward but owner Judy Hill had to close it down last week.

“It was everything to me,” Hill told WWL-TV. "Everything to me and the community." Hill has stated that she hopes to find a new location and plans to reopen the bar under the same name and atmosphere.

In the meantime, here's a peek into the popular spot at 1931 Orleans Ave. on a recent night with James Andrews and a special appearance from the Baby Dolls. Here's to a quick revival of this integral spot!