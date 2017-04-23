Ooh Poo Pah Doo tribute

Published on: April 23rd, 2017

Since it opened 3 1/2 years ago, Ooh Poo Pah Doo has been more than a bar and music venue-- it's served as a community center for residents, musicians, and other cultural bearers of the 6th Ward but owner Judy Hill had to close it down last week.

“It was everything to me,” Hill told WWL-TV. "Everything to me and the community." Hill has stated that she hopes to find a new location and plans to reopen the bar under the same name and atmosphere. 

In the meantime, here's a peek into the popular spot at 1931 Orleans Ave. on a recent night with James Andrews and a special appearance from the Baby Dolls. Here's to a quick revival of this integral spot!

Topic tags: 
Film/Video
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Subscribe
Flaming drumsticks
Support the Guardians of the Groove
Sponsor 'OZ
WWOZ
Navy Guardians Tee - $20.00
Shop 'OZ
WWOZ
NOLA Musicians' Recipes
$34.95
More

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2017 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.