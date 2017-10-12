5 things to know for 10/13 - 10/19

1) It's Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest time! Grammy Award winners Bobby Rush and Robert Cray headline this year's event and tons of other great artists are performing, too. Head down to Lafayette Square starting Friday night for the best blues and best BBQ New Orleans has to offer. Check out the full lineup here.

If you can't be there in person, WWOZ will be broadcasting and video streaming from the St. Charles Stage on Saturday and Sunday. Check out our broadcast schedule here or check out the live video stream here.

2) Don't Stop The Music! WWOZ's fall membership drive starts Tuesday, October 17 and runs through Friday, October 27 and that means we've got dozens of amazing live performances coming to your ears and eyes from our studio to celebrate the rich musical heritage of New Orleans and the station that brings it to you. Check out the evolving performance schedule here and make your own contribution to guarding the groove by becoming a member.

3) The New Orleans Film Fest is in full swing, running through Thursday, October 19. With 53% of films by female directors and 45% by directors of color, 2017 boasts the most diverse line-up in the festival’s history. Check out our film fest preview, highlighting films of local interest or with music as their subject, here.

4) Men of Class step out for their annual second line parade on Sunday, October 15 at 1p! Get the route sheet from WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets.

5) When the event specifies in advance that "swords greater than 2 feet in length will not be permitted," you know you've got the opportunity to do something a little bit outside the usual New Orleans box. The New Orleans Museum of Art will host Japan Fest on Saturday, October 14. Now in its 23rd year, this festival is the largest celebration of Japanese culture in the Gulf South. Check out more details at the Facebook event page. Kaminari Taiko drummers (below) will perform on the outside steps at 4p.