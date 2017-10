Tab Benoit headlined Friday night at Crescent City Blues & BBQ last year to a very enthusiastic crowd. Check out the Louisiana native's performance of 'The Blues Are Here To Stay' below.

Tab's not performing this year, but a ton of other great artists are. Check out this year's lineup here. And if you can't be there in person, WWOZ will be broadcasting and video streaming from the St. Charles Stage on Saturday and Sunday.