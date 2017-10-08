Oak Street Po Boy Fest 2017

The Oak Street Po Boy Fest returns Sunday, October 22 and will feature over two dozen local restaurants and caterers serving up various incarnations of the festival's namesake food. If you can't find your po boy here, you won't find it anywhere-- there are over 50 variations to choose from. In order to purchase a po-boy from vendors, you must first purchase a $5 wristband but general entry is free.
Check out the music lineup for the 11th annual Oak Street Po Boy Fest:
PO-BOY FESTIVAL STAGE PRESENTED BY BLUE PLATE (Leonidas & Plum)
10:30a - 12:15p DJ Marc Stone
12:30 - 1:30p Jordan Anderson Band
1:45 - 3p Robin Barnes & the FiyaBirds
3:30 - 5p Brass-A-Holics
5:30 - 7p King James & the Special Men
8300 BLOCK STAGE
11:00a - 12:30p Wrapped Up Like Manouche
1 - 2:15p Space and Harmony
3 - 4:30p Kettle Black
8400 BLOCK STAGE
11a - 12p Hill Country Hounds
12:30 - 2:30p Michot’s Melody Makers
3 - 5p Bon Bon Vivant
8600 BLOCK STAGE
11:00a - 1p Coolbone Brass Band
1:30 - 3:30p Young Pin Stripe Brass Band
4 - 6p Soul Brass Band