Oak Street Po Boy Fest 2017

The Oak Street Po Boy Fest returns Sunday, October 22 and will feature over two dozen local restaurants and caterers serving up various incarnations of the festival's namesake food. If you can't find your po boy here, you won't find it anywhere-- there are over 50 variations to choose from. In order to purchase a po-boy from vendors, you must first purchase a $5 wristband but general entry is free.

Check out the music lineup for the 11th annual Oak Street Po Boy Fest:

PO-BOY FESTIVAL STAGE PRESENTED BY BLUE PLATE (Leonidas & Plum)

10:30a - 12:15p DJ Marc Stone

12:30 - 1:30p Jordan Anderson Band

1:45 - 3p Robin Barnes & the FiyaBirds

3:30 - 5p Brass-A-Holics

5:30 - 7p King James & the Special Men

8300 BLOCK STAGE

11:00a - 12:30p Wrapped Up Like Manouche

1 - 2:15p Space and Harmony

3 - 4:30p Kettle Black

8400 BLOCK STAGE

11a - 12p Hill Country Hounds

12:30 - 2:30p Michot’s Melody Makers

3 - 5p Bon Bon Vivant

8600 BLOCK STAGE

11:00a - 1p Coolbone Brass Band

1:30 - 3:30p Young Pin Stripe Brass Band

4 - 6p Soul Brass Band