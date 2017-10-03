The Suffers at Blues & BBQ Fest 2016

The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest is coming up October 13-15! WWOZ video has been on hand to capture footage from the festival in recent years. Check out this highlight from one of last year's performers-- Houston's The Suffers performing 'Everything Here.'

This year's headliners are Grammy Award winners Robert Cray (Saturday) and Bobby Rush (Sunday).

For more, check out WWOZ's live broadcast and video stream from this year's festival, starting Saturday, October 14.