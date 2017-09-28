5 things to know for 9/29 - 10/5

1) It's Treme Fall Fest this weekend! Native Treme sons Corey Henry, Hot 8, Shannon Powell, and more will be hitting the stage on Saturday at the street festival portion of the event. Check out the full details at the link.

2) HIP ("Hosting Improvising Performers") Fest is happening at the Old U.S. Mint on Friday, September 29. HIP Fest brings together some of New Orleans best jazz improvisers with visiting musicians to create a unique night of free flows and surprising musical turns. This year's visiting musicians include Tim Berne, Jason Adasiewicz, and a surprise guest. There will also be performances from local musicians Aurora Nealand, Chris Alford, Paul Thibodeaux, Joe Cabral, Rick Trolsen, Doug Garrison, Matt Booth, and Rob Cambre, as well as HIP Fest founders Jeff Albert and Marcello Benetti.

3) Bogalusa Blues Fest is happening Friday and Saturday in Bogalusa. Performers include Anders Osborne, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, and the North Mississippi All-Stars.

4) Live broadcasts coming up! On Monday morning, we'll welcome the St. Roch Syncopators into the studio on the Traditional Jazz show with host Dan Meyer. On Wednesday, Keith Stone with Red Gravy will join Big D on Sittin' In At The Crossroads. On Thursday, our live video stream from Day 1 of the Ponderosa Stomp Music Conference starts. The conference features musicians, historians and musicologists tackling all kinds of fascinating music history topics, including "A Look at Bourbon Street Clubs in the 60s," "South Rampart Street Stroll: The Music and Geography of South Rampart Street," and "The RAM Records Story."

5) A film screening of Follow Me Down: Portraits of Louisiana Prison Musicians will happen on Wednesday, October 4 at the Blue Nile. The event benefits NOLA to Angola, a bicycle fundraiser established in 2011 to benefit the Cornerstone Builders Bus Project, which provides free bus trips for families in New Orleans to visit their incarcerated loved ones.