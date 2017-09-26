Treme Fall Fest

Corey Henry [Photo by Leona Strassberg Steiner]

Corey Henry [Photo by Leona Strassberg Steiner]

It's time for Treme Fall Fest this weekend. This free neighborhood festival happens around St. Augustine Church on the 1100 block of Henriette Delille. 

Friday features a Festival Patron Party from 6-9p, Saturday is the Street Festival from 11a-7p, and Sunday is a Gospel Mass & Concert inside the church from 10a-1p. Check out the performance lineups for Saturday and Sunday below. For full information head to Treme Fall Festival's website

SATURDAY (1100 block of Henriette Delille)

11a Doreen Ketchens
11:40a Casa Samba
12p Mitchell Player f/Germaine Bazzle
12:45p Casa Samba
1:05p Gina Brown
1:50p DJ HC w/MC Chuck Perkins
2:05p Glenn Hall & Backatown
2:50p DJ HC w/MC Chuck Perkins
3:15p Shannon Powell & the Treme All-Stars
4p Baby Boyz Brass Band w/the Zulu Tramps
4:30p Water Seed
5:30p Hot 8 Brass Band w/Zulu Connection Stilt Walkers
6p Corey Henry & Treme Funktet

SUNDAY at St. Augustine Church (1210 Gov. Nicholls)

12:30p St. Augustine Church Choir
12:55p Tanya Boutte Quartet
1:20p Holy Faith Temple Choir
1:45p Mark "Tuba" Smith & Friends
2:10p St. Peter Claver Church Choir​

