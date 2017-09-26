It's time for Treme Fall Fest this weekend. This free neighborhood festival happens around St. Augustine Church on the 1100 block of Henriette Delille.

Friday features a Festival Patron Party from 6-9p, Saturday is the Street Festival from 11a-7p, and Sunday is a Gospel Mass & Concert inside the church from 10a-1p. Check out the performance lineups for Saturday and Sunday below. For full information head to Treme Fall Festival's website.

SATURDAY (1100 block of Henriette Delille)

11a Doreen Ketchens

11:40a Casa Samba

12p Mitchell Player f/Germaine Bazzle

12:45p Casa Samba

1:05p Gina Brown

1:50p DJ HC w/MC Chuck Perkins

2:05p Glenn Hall & Backatown

2:50p DJ HC w/MC Chuck Perkins

3:15p Shannon Powell & the Treme All-Stars

4p Baby Boyz Brass Band w/the Zulu Tramps

4:30p Water Seed

5:30p Hot 8 Brass Band w/Zulu Connection Stilt Walkers

6p Corey Henry & Treme Funktet

SUNDAY at St. Augustine Church (1210 Gov. Nicholls)

12:30p St. Augustine Church Choir

12:55p Tanya Boutte Quartet

1:20p Holy Faith Temple Choir

1:45p Mark "Tuba" Smith & Friends

2:10p St. Peter Claver Church Choir​