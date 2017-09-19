New music spotlight: Roderick Paulin

Disc 2 opens up with a second motivational spoken word piece that introduces the second half of the record and also voices Paulin’s challenges that came with making this record like staying true to oneself and how success lies in the individual. The spoken word pieces really bring context to Paulin’s mission and elevate the already soulful and fiery performances found throughout. A rendition of Horace Silver’s ‘Sister Sadie’ brings disc two to life as Paulin’s bright saxophone swings with the organ and drums. Other highlights are the melodic and tranquil ‘Si Tu Vois Ma Mere,’ a composition orginially written by Sidney Bechet, a lively version of ‘You Make Me Feel So Young,’ and a somber, yet hopeful arrangement of ‘Pure Imagination’ that really ties Paulin’s message of recognizing the beauty of individuality towards the end. Concluding with ‘Bogalusa Strut,’ this happy, bouncy ending is stark contrast sonically to ‘Pure Imagination,’ but this trio arrangement is simple speaks to the carefree attitude of New Orleans.
Overall, Paulin’s masterful arranging of a wide variety of jazz standards is complemented by the stellar performances of Paulin as well as his band members that is dynamic, intentional, and a refreshing reinterpretation of some classic jazz compositions showcasing the proficiency of some of New Orleans premier jazz artists.
Slow But Steady is available on CD and mp3 from Roderick Paulin’s website, Louisiana Music Factory, CD Baby, and Google Play.