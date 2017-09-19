New music spotlight: Roderick Paulin

Saxophonist, composer, and educator Roderick Paulin’s independent sophomore recording, Slow But Steady, a collection of contemporary jazz standards that is “an authentic embodiment of true and pure jazz music.” The title is homage to the record’s ten-plus year process, and features over 30 of New Orleans finest musicians playing over 2 hours of music. He employs the help of players like David Torkanowsky, Delfeayo Marsalis, Gerald and George French, Herlin Riley, Lawrence Sieberth, and more; in order to play the truest jazz songs, Paulin utilizes the best players. Paulin’s arrangements in Slow But Steady are a refreshing and exciting interpretation of some of the more popular contemporary jazz standards. Through Paulin and his peers’ exceptionally proficient musicianship, Slow But Steady seeks to embody a true form of jazz music and the songs that popularized jazz.

Disc 1 opens up with an inspirational spoken word introduction aptly named ‘You Can Do It’ where Paulin prefaces the project, explains the dream, and then motivates the listener empowering them that they can achieve anything if they put in the time. It’s hear where the listener learns that Paulin financed the entire project himself while working a day job and picking up different gigs on the side in order for the project to come to fruition. The rest of the first CD is diverse and alternates between high energy and soothing and expansive interpretations of songs like ‘Just A Closer Walk With Thee’ and ‘Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans?’ Both arrangements honor the integrity of the songs, yet Paulin takes artistic liberty through his and his band members’ extensive soloing. Disc 1 concludes with a bouncy and spirited rendition of ‘Lil Liza Jane’ where Paulin’s New Orleans roots shine through in his bright, spunky saxophone tone.