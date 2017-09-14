5 things to know for 9/15 - 9/21

1) The fourth annual New Orleans Irish Festival comes to Kingsley House on Saturday, September 16. Performers include the New Orleans Celtic Heart Ensemble, The Poor Clares, Speed The Mule, Catherine Koehler, Richie Stafford and Friends, and Stephen’s Green. New to the festival is Stephen’s Green with Martin Doyle and Andy O’Driscoll, both natives of Dublin.

2) Also on Saturday, the James Rivers Movement kicks off the Jazz & Heritage Foundation's first annual series of free monthly concerts at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center (1225 N. Rampart). Shows are at 8p and 9:30p and admission is free.

3) The Music Box Village is reopening their doors for fall public hours and all ages are welcome to experience hands-on play among the musical architecture. Public hours this week are Friday 3-8p, Saturday 10a-10p, and Sunday 10a-8p. Admission is free/pay what you wish.

4) On Saturday at 8p, Bar Redux will host film screenings of Hail To The Queens, Keeper of the Flame, and If You Don't Like What The Big Queen Says.... These films celebrate the unique culture and distinctly New Orleans tradition of the Mardi Gras Indians.

5) The House of Blues is hosting a New Orleans for Houston: Hurricane Harvey Relief Concert with performances from Big Freedia, The Bucktown All-Stars, Irvin Mayfield, Shannon McNally, John Papa Gros, Fred LeBlanc from Cowboy Mouth, DJ Raj Smoove, Carson Station, Susan Cowsill, Lynn Drury, Kim Carson, Alex McMurray, and Ponyspace. Doors open at 5p. All profits from ticket sales, raffle, and T-shirt sales will go to help support the Houston Food Bank, Livenation's Taking Care of Our Own employee relief fund and additional Texas local charties.