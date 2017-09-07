New Orleans Celebrates Its The Fourth Annual Irish Festival At Kingsley House

New Orleans will host the fourth annual Irish Fest New Orleans on Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. deep in the heart of the Irish Channel at Kingsley House, 1600 Constance St.

Music includes the New Orleans Celtic Heart Ensemble, The Poor Clares, Speed The Mule, Catherine Koehler, Richie Stafford and Friends, and Stephen’s Green.

New to the festival is Stephen’s Green with Martin Doyle and Andy O’Driscoll, both natives of Dublin.

Festival-goers are encouraged to bring an instrument and join the traditional Irish music "session" and help close-out the festival with a "ceili," a popular form of group folk dancing in Ireland. There's also a number of competitions including a "Red Hair and Freckles Contest" and "Kilt Runway Walk-Off," as well as an Irish dancing competition in conjunction with the festival.

Food and drink will be available, along with a variety of vendors and cultural events. Food vendors include Dickie Brennan, Grannie Pot Cooking, Big Wil and Warden, Ryki Blue, and Flambo Burgers and Bar.

Irish Fest New Orleans will take place on Saturday, September 16. 2017 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kinsley House, 1600, Constance Street, New Orleans.

More information is available at http://irishfestneworleans.org/