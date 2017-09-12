Application for Archive Fellowships 2017-18 open Sept. 15

Applications for the 2017-18 Jazz & Heritage Archive Fellowships open on September 15 and close October 31. Fellowships provide funding to researchers who utilize and contribute to the Archive and are intended for people who have already demonstrated a remarkable capacity to document aspects of the culture and art of New Orleans and all of Louisiana, through productive scholarship, including public presentations, publications or exhibitions. Applicants can be either an academic or an independent scholar with a considerable record of achievement.

The Fellowship program is meant to to encourage the scholarly use of the collections in the Jazz & Heritage Archive. It also supports new documentation projects that produce primary resource material of lasting value for future research use in the Jazz & Heritage Archive and encourages scholarship regionally.

Applicants are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the Jazz & Heritage Archive’s resources by either visiting the Archive or speaking with the Archivists. Please note some of the collections are on our online catalog and can be found at www.jazzandheritage.org/ archive.

Up to three fellowships of $5000 will be awarded. Winners will be notified by November 29.

Applications can be found new-orleans-jh.fluidreview.com/.