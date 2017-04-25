Search the new Jazz Fest Database

Just in time for the 48th annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the impressively extensive Jazz & Heritage Archive has launched a new online database that allows users to search every single act that's ever performed at the decades-long festival.

In addition to showing every performer in a particular year, the Jazz Fest Database (JFDB) allows users to find out which years, exactly, frequent festival performers have appeared (see: Irma Thomas, every year since 1975!). It also gives users a way to figure out which year it was a one-time star graced the stage.

You can also check out the first year artists that grew up in front of loving audiences hit Jazz Fest like Trombone Shorty in 1993 (age 7) and Amanda Shaw (age 13).

Check out the database here.