5 things to know for 8/25 - 8/31

Published on: August 24th, 2017
1. Boasting a collective of more than 80 New Orleans’ top arts groups all under one roof and in the largest venue the event has ever called home, Culture Collision 9 will have something for everyone. Attendees will find the ultimate experience of artistic celebration and schmoozing, with highlights including drink specials, free giveaways and exclusive promotions. This year’s entertainment lineup will include: contemporary dance from Melange Dance Company; the vocal stylings of ageless classics by The National World War II Museum’s Victory Belles; a musical number from “Once on the Island,” presented by Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre; disco dancing by Disco Amigos; and a special silent video screening from Shotgun Cinema. *The event will take place in the first-floor warehouse space of the CAC, and guests can access the event from the Camp Street entrance.

2. On Tuesday 8/29, we welcome Havana-born percussionist Alexey Marti and his mix of New Orleans and Cuban styles to this afternoon's edition of Jazz from the French Market at 5pm. Listen live world-wide here. Watch live video stream here or on Facebook Live.

3.  The 32nd Annual Parade Sunday with The Valley of Silent Men Social Aid & Pleasure Club Men and Kidsis planned to take the streets 8/27, 3-7pm. The parade will feature the One and Only 1st Lady Nicole. 

4.  A benefit for Backstreet Cultural Museum will be held at Kermit’s Tremé Mother-in-Law Lounge Friday 9/1. The Backstreet Cultural Museum is a repository of Mardi Gras Indian, social aid and pleasure club, jazz funeral, and second line parade memorabilia. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. For tickets and more information visit here


5.  Tipitina's hosts the Musicians Clinic Blood Drive Sunday. The Organ Grinders and the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic and Assistance Foundation (NOMAF) co-host the 4th annual tiki-themed blood drive on 8/27  from 11am -5pm at Tipitina’s Uptown. The groups’ goal is to collect 250 pints of blood for The Blood Center of New Orleans in a day filled with live music, dance troupe showcases, raffle and more.

