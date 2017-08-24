5 things to know for 8/25 - 8/31

3. The 32nd Annual Parade Sunday with The Valley of Silent Men Social Aid & Pleasure Club Men and Kidsis planned to take the streets 8/27, 3-7pm. The parade will feature the One and Only 1st Lady Nicole.
4. A benefit for Backstreet Cultural Museum will be held at Kermit’s Tremé Mother-in-Law Lounge Friday 9/1. The Backstreet Cultural Museum is a repository of Mardi Gras Indian, social aid and pleasure club, jazz funeral, and second line parade memorabilia. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. For tickets and more information visit here.
5. Tipitina's hosts the Musicians Clinic Blood Drive Sunday. The Organ Grinders and the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic and Assistance Foundation (NOMAF) co-host the 4th annual tiki-themed blood drive on 8/27 from 11am -5pm at Tipitina’s Uptown. The groups’ goal is to collect 250 pints of blood for The Blood Center of New Orleans in a day filled with live music, dance troupe showcases, raffle and more.