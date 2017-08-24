5 things to know for 8/25 - 8/31

1. Boasting a collective of more than 80 New Orleans’ top arts groups all under one roof and in the largest venue the event has ever called home, Culture Collision 9 will have something for everyone. Attendees will find the ultimate experience of artistic celebration and schmoozing, with highlights including drink specials, free giveaways and exclusive promotions. This year’s entertainment lineup will include: contemporary dance from Melange Dance Company; the vocal stylings of ageless classics by The National World War II Museum’s Victory Belles; a musical number from “Once on the Island,” presented by Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre; disco dancing by Disco Amigos; and a special silent video screening from Shotgun Cinema. *The event will take place in the first-floor warehouse space of the CAC, and guests can access the event from the Camp Street entrance.

2. On Tuesday 8/29, we welcome Havana-born percussionist Alexey Marti and his mix of New Orleans and Cuban styles to this afternoon's edition of Jazz from the French Market at 5pm. Listen live world-wide here. Watch live video stream here or on Facebook Live.