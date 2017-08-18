Sunday, August 27:  Blood Drive at Tipitina’s

The Organ Grinders (OG) and the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic and Assistance Foundation (NOMAF) co-host their 4th annual tiki-themed blood drive on Sunday, August 27 from 11a - 5pm at Tipitina’s. The groups’ goal is to collect 250 pints of blood for The Blood Center of New Orleans in a day filled with live music, dance troupe showcases, raffle and more.

“This isn’t your average blood drive,” says Christina Duggar, Founding President of the NOLA Organ Grinders who has coordinated more than 13 local dance troupes to come out in costume that day. “The event illustrates the philanthropic capacity of Mardi Gras Dance troupes - all while doing something very important: stocking blood transfusions at a time when the city needs it the most.”

In addition, there'll be on-site Medicaid enrollment, voter registration, HIV and Hep C testing, and more.

More here.