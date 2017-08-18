Sunday, August 27:  Blood Drive at Tipitina’s

Authored by: 
Running Dog
Published on: August 18th, 2017
New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic and NOLA Organ Grinders host 4th annual Blood Drive in response to blood supply shortage.

The Organ Grinders (OG) and the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic and Assistance Foundation (NOMAF) co-host their 4th annual tiki-themed blood drive on Sunday, August 27 from 11a - 5pm at Tipitina’s. The groups’ goal is to collect 250 pints of blood for The Blood Center of New Orleans in a day filled with live music, dance troupe showcases, raffle and more.

“This isn’t your average blood drive,” says Christina Duggar, Founding President of the NOLA Organ Grinders who has coordinated more than 13 local dance troupes to come out in costume that day. “The event illustrates the philanthropic capacity of Mardi Gras Dance troupes - all while doing something very important: stocking blood transfusions at a time when the city needs it the most.”

In addition, there'll be on-site Medicaid enrollment, voter registration, HIV and Hep C testing, and more.

More here.

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2017 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.