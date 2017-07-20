5 things to know 7/21 - 7/27

2. If July in New Orleans isn't hot enough, the Big Easy Rollergirls takes it one step, er blade, further! Sweat Fest is a new tournament, that speaks for itself… a top-notch roller derby to the Gulf Coast in the middle of scorching July. Five top WFTDA teams compete in eight sanctioned games over two days, prepping for Autumn’s WFTDA Playoffs and subsequent Championships. Support the local team July 22 at 9am - July 23 at 9pm.

3. Jon Batiste reinterprets "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" for the Atlantic. "His version, which will serve as the theme for a new podcast, Radio Atlantic, features New Orleans street rhythm, gospel shouts and a wafting overlay of piano melody. Batiste recorded it on a prepared grand piano — using wire, tape, even his keychain — at Avatar Studios, turning a solitary performance into something resembling a social compact."



4. The Stanton Moore Trio has detailed an all-star Allen Toussaint tribute album entitled With You in Mind: The Songs of Allen Toussaint. The collaborative release will be issued on July 21 via Mascot Label Group/Cool Green Recordings.

5. Our new music spotlight this week features Southern Louisiana's Sweet Crude. The six piece recently released their album Créatures. The unique indie group holds a strong "mission to create progressive music that preserves and embraces the Acadian region’s traditions."