5 things to know 7/21 - 7/27

Published on: July 20th, 2017

screen_shot_2017-07-20_at_9.45.18_pm.png

Jon Batiste on the Acura Stage. Photo by Eli Mergel.

sweetcrude-906.jpg

Sweet Crude at Jazz Fest. Photo by the Black Mold.
1. As we've done in recent years, WWOZ will preview the 2017 edition of Satchmo SummerFest with a series of live, in-studio performances by Satchmo SummerFest artists during the week of July 31-August 4th. In studio performances will include video and audio broadcast by Topsy Chapman & Solid Harmony, Red Wolf Brass Band, Ecirb Muller & Twisted Dixie, Leroy Jones & New Orleans Finest, and plenty more. Satchmo SummerFest arrives August 4-6th at the Old US Mint. For a schedule of live performances at WWOZ see here: https://www.wwoz.org/calendar/live-broadcast. 

2. If July in New Orleans isn't hot enough, the Big Easy Rollergirls takes it one step, er blade, further! Sweat Fest is a new tournament, that speaks for itself… a top-notch roller derby to the Gulf Coast in the middle of scorching July.  Five top WFTDA teams compete in eight sanctioned games over two days, prepping for Autumn’s WFTDA Playoffs and subsequent Championships. Support the local team July 22 at 9am - July 23 at 9pm.  

3. Jon Batiste reinterprets "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" for the Atlantic. "His version, which will serve as the theme for a new podcast, Radio Atlantic, features New Orleans street rhythm, gospel shouts and a wafting overlay of piano melody. Batiste recorded it on a prepared grand piano — using wire, tape, even his keychain — at Avatar Studios, turning a solitary performance into something resembling a social compact."


4. The Stanton Moore Trio has detailed an all-star Allen Toussaint tribute album entitled With You in Mind: The Songs of Allen Toussaint. The collaborative release will be issued on July 21 via Mascot Label Group/Cool Green Recordings. 

5. Our new music spotlight this week features Southern Louisiana's Sweet Crude. The six piece recently  released their album Créatures. The unique indie group holds a strong "mission to create progressive music that preserves and embraces the Acadian region’s traditions." 

