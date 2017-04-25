Jazz Fest broadcast preview: Brother Tyrone & the Mindbenders

Published on: April 26th, 2017

We're coming to you all weekend long from Jazz Fest 2017! Getcha some New Orleans rhythm & blues with this one-- here's a preview of one of our scheduled broadcasts for Saturday, April 29 from Brother Tyrone & the Mindbenders.

WWOZ was on hand to capture Brother Tyrone's performance at the Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest in 2014. Check it out below and tune in to WWOZ on Saturday to hear their performance from the Blues Tent at Jazz Fest from 11:10-11:50a.

See the rest of the broadcast schedule here.

Jazz Fest, Film/Video
