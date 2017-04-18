30 years of Walter "Wolfman" Washington & the Roadmasters

The blues, funk, R&B, and soul sounds of one of Walter "Wolfman" Washington & the Roadmasters have been delighting the ears of New Orleans music fans for 30 years. They'll be celebrating this landmark with a show at Tipitina's this Friday, April 21 with openers Soul Project.

On Thursday, April 20, listen in as the Wolfman will be at WWOZ to talk about this remarkable milestone and the Tipitina's event during our New Orleans Music Show (11a-2p).

Washington has been performing in New Orleans clubs for over 50 years. He's gone up with legends like Lee Dorsey, Irma Thomas, saxophonist David Lastie, Sr., and crooner Johnny Adams. On Friday night, The Roadmasters are expected to welcome back almost all former members to the stage to share in the celebration of one of New Orleans' longest-running groups.

Being a Roadmaster "is a real celebration of understanding," Washington told The Advocate music writer Keith Spera. "Cats have been through my college of knowledge of music. The way I explain it to them is, 'That instrument becomes a part of your body and your mind, of your understanding of what you’re trying to say. You just can’t say it with words — you’ve got to say the words through your music.'"

Check out a taste of this great band below in 'I Want To Know' captured by the WWOZ video team at the Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest in 2014.