Festival International de Louisiane - 4/26-4/30

Carrie Booher
April 18th, 2017

Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie [Photo by Kichea S. Burt]
Festival International de Louisiane is happening Wednesday, April 26 - Sunday, April 30, 2017. Lafayette will welcome an estimated 300,000 revelers to celebrate the international culture of Louisiana with music, food, and plenty of dancing. Official guests this year will represent 25 countries, including groups from Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and Southeast Asia. The music lineup includes plenty of Cajun and Zydeco music, plus groups and artists in other genres touched by the roots of Louisiana.

This year's music highlights include a tribute to the late Buckwheat Zydeco, Geno Delafose, Marc Broussard, The Revelers, and much more. Check out the full lineup

More info at festivalinternational.org.

Live event
