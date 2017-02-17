5 things to know for 2/17-2/23

1) Carnival is in full swing this weekend! Cork, Oshun, and Cleopatra roll today and plenty more is happening Uptown, downtown, and elsewhere on Saturday and Sunday. Check out the parade schedule here. New Orleans is also hosting the NBA All-Star Game this weekend so, uh... don't drive.

2) We were pleased to welcome students from Sophie B. Wright High School's "Da Wright Way" Brass Band in for our newest edition of Cuttin' Class on Thursday, February 16. Check out the video of their performance and interviews here.

3) We've got some great interviews coming in the next week-- scheduled appearances include Cyril Neville and the Fi-Yi-Yi Mardi Gras Indians. Lots of great Mardi Gras music is also on the airwaves. Listen in!

4) Jazz Fest is just over 2 months away and WWOZ Brass Pass distribution starts Friday! If you're local or assigned a local proxy to pick up your Brass Pass, here's our upcoming Brass Pass distribution schedule (ranging from Feb. 24 - April 27). We'll be on hand first at Metairie Whole Foods (3420 Veterans Memorial Blvd) on Friday, February 24 from noon to 6p.

5) Check out the trailer for the upcoming WWOZ feature on "the weirdest flowers to ever bloom out of New Orleans," Tank & the Bangas!