5 things to know for 2/10-2/16

1) Krewe du Vieux/krewedelusion rolls on Saturday! Carnival season will be in full swing over the coming weeks, culminating with Mardi Gras on Tuesday, February 28.

2) The Lesseps Block Party is happening on Friday, February 10 starting at 7p between the oft-stumbled-between BJ's and Vaughan's. Lots of good music, food, and drinks. The Morning 40 Federation, Happy Talk Band, Little Freddie King, Egg Yolk Jubilee, and more will be playing. Music starts at Vaughan's at 7 and at BJ's at 7:30.

3) The CTC Steppers step out this Sunday at noon! Get the downtown route sheet from WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets.

4) The Grammy Awards are happening Sunday in L.A. A number of artists with Louisiana ties are up for awards, including Bobby Rush, Khris Royal, Kenny Neal, and Branford Marsalis. See the whole list. Good luck to all!

5) The February edition of Cuttin' Class is happening Thursday, February 16 at noon! We're happy to welcome Sophie B. Wright's "Da Wright Way" Brass Band back to our studios after nearly four years. Check out the next generation of New Orleans musicians during the New Orleans Music Show with host Michael Dominici.