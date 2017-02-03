KIPP Believe music director up for Grammy Award

A hearty congratulations to Mr. Keith Hart, music director at Hollygrove's KIPP Believe College Prep Middle School, on his recent Grammy Award nomination! Hart is one of only ten music educators in the entire country to be named a finalist for the Grammy Music Educator Award. This award was designed to recognize the imperative role music educators play in creating the musical talent celebrated at the Grammys each year and in the daily lives of students across the U.S.

Hart founded the KIPP music program 11 years ago with the goal of teaching both "the fundamentals of music and the fundamentals of being a good human being." His selection as a finalist was pared down from more than 3,000 music educators. He is the only finalist from Louisiana. The winner will be announced at the Grammys on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

WWOZ was pleased to welcome Hart and his students in the KIPP Believe College Prep Jazz Ensemble to our studio last October for Cuttin' Class, our monthly series featuring local middle and high school bands. Check out that performance below.