The Art of the Mardi Gras Indians in Shreveport

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: January 30th, 2017

One of Keith Hill's Creole Wild West portraits on display at Artspace [Photo courtesy Keith Hill]
Hey, 'OZ fans in and around Shreveport! Artspace is hosting an exhibit now through March 11 featuring 10 hand-beaded Indian suits with headdresses, crowns, blankets and embellishments; and a beading and sewing workshop taught to the community by Big Chief Miller of Creole Wild West. The exhibit also features twelve photos from WWOZ show host Keith Hill. You can hear him every Friday morning on the Trad Jazz show, 9-11a.

Find out more about the exhibit at Artspace-Shreveport's website.

